Via Washington Examiner:

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed believes President Trump testifying in front of Congress to tell his side of the story would raise too many separation of powers questions.

The Democratic senator told “Fox News Sunday” that Trump should only speak about the investigation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller because presidents should not testify in front of Congress.

“That raises the issue of separation of powers, frankly,” Reed said. “At that point, history would suggest that’s not done often.”

Reed added, “Special Prosecutor Mueller is charged to conduct this investigation and I believe he’s the appropriate person to conduct this investigation.”

