Read deep into this. It’s pretty clear that Comey leaked before. Plus the NY Times says that the leak about the memo came from 2 people who had seen the memo. Comey only mentioned one so he didn’t tell Congress the full story.
Via NY Post:
As we sift through the rubble of the James Comey hearing, I have a confession to make: My descriptions of the former FBI boss as J. Edgar Comey are accurate but incomplete.
By his actions, Comey reveals himself to be a fellow traveler with Never Trumpers. His firing brought him out of the shadows and into the open “resistance” to the president.
In hindsight, their clash was inevitable.
Yes, the FBI does enormous good in catching bad guys. But the same could be said of the bureau during the long, sordid tenure of J. Edgar Hoover.