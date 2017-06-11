Priorities, how about concentrating on where the Britons who fought with ISIS and came back to London are? Or why you’re letting them back in?

Via Biz Pac Review:

This is what happens to a nation when political correctness usurps common sense.

And if the left has its way, it could come to America.

Commissioner of the London Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, spoke on Saturday about the victims of the June 3 London terror attacks, and her comments infuriated many on social media.

“It’s desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who’s British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish,” she told the Associated Press.

“In terms of our witnesses that we’ve spoken to so far, out of the 300-odd people, there are about 20 different countries of origin. And the London British population comes from all kinds of backgrounds and every kind of faith and ethnicity,” she continued.

