He took the right to remain silent!

A Columbia University professor from Brooklyn went into hiding Thursday after pal James Comey revealed during his Senate testimony that the man leaked memos detailing the former FBI chief’s conversations with President Trump to the press.

Daniel Richman confirmed by e-mail to several reporters that he was the “good friend” and law-school prof who Comey slipped the documents — then hightailed it out of his tony Brooklyn Heights home and refused to answer any more questions.

Comey had just told a Senate Intelligence Committee that Richman was the conduit for the memo, which documented Trump asking Comey to drop the FBI’s probe into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

