The DOJ released a statement after Comey testified, that Comey was not telling the truth about Sessions recusal or Sessions reaction to Comey asking not to be left alone with Trump. Likely Sessions wants to have the opportunity to clear up the ‘misstatements’ by Comey.

Daily Caller:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday about recent claims made by former FBI Director James Comey, he said Saturday.

Sessions, who recused himself from the Russia probe in March, had been scheduled to testify before the Senate and House Appropriations Subcommittees next week. But in letters to the chairmen of those panels, Sessions says he has instead accepted an invitation to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey’s recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,” Sessions told Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and Texas Rep. John Culbertson.

