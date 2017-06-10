We previously reported that the Muslim anti-terror protest appeared to at least have been staged to put people into place by CNN to get video on them. CNN claimed that they had just had helped protesters past barrier to be filmed that they didn’t set up or direct anything. Now this makes it very appear it was much more involved, contrary to what CNN claimed, including handing out flowers and signs.

Via Daily Caller:

Early this week, CNN was accused of staging a Muslim-led anti-terror protest after the London terror attacks. Now, more footage has dropped that shows what happened on the scene before the CNN shot was taken.

A Youtube video taken by Claire Jordan shows her milling around the scene and “protest” prior to CNN lining up the protesters for their on-air shot. (VIDEO: CNN Responds To Claims They Staged A Muslim Anti-Terror Protest)

There is a group of people in the area, both Muslim and non-Muslim, and some of them can be seen handing out bouquets of flowers and posters.

Keep reading…