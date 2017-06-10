And they’re worried about Russia? They’ve completely denuded their militaries.

The lack of spending on military defense across Europe is taking its toll as troops in Germany have been told to imagine the sound of gunfire during training when munitions are scarce to nonexistent.

According to a Wall Street Journal report in early June (subscription required), members of Germany’s Light Infantry Battalion 413 near the Baltic Sea coast reported last year that they didn’t have enough equipment — anti-tank weapons, sniper rifles or vehicles — to simulate battle.

When it became clear they didn’t have enough munitions, they were told to “imagine” the bangs instead.

