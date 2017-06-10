And this is why he capture those states.

Via Conservative Tribune:

Blue collar America received massive news on Thursday when a coal mine widely touted by President Trump opened in southwestern Pennsylvania.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune Review, the Acosta Mine is the first deep mine the Corsa Coal Corp. has opened in six years, and is located in the hills of Somerset County — and it’s a good sign for the beleaguered coal industry. After an eight-year “war on coal” waged by the Obama administration, the mine will employ between 70 and 100 people while producing approximately 400,000 tons of coal each year for the next 15 years, according to The Hill.

Trump helped celebrate the opening by sending a prerecorded message to the nearly 200 miners, company executives, and politicians gathered for the event.

