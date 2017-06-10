How strange is this?

The above is a segment of a letter from the Senate Intelligence Committee asked Daniel Richman, the man who James Comey had supposedly leak his memo to the NY Times.

Comey, after saying he felt he needed to take notes to protect himself in his conversations with President Donald Trump and then being so concerned about going on record about what happened in the meeting that he supposedly had Richman leak the contents to the NY Times, deletes the memo that had been on his FBI laptop?

Also it should be noted that the reporter who spoke with Richman said that the the leaker (Richman) did NOT have the memo, that he was remembering what he had been told about it.

So here’s a question that I’ve been asking since the media broke the story of the memo: is there even a memo and who has even seen it?

Or is this all just a fevered attempt by Comey to retaliate that mushroomed and got out of hand?



