Maxine is on a mission to impeachment with a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark and she’s wearing sunglasses.

Via The Black Sphere:

Looking like a Tootsie roll walking, Maxine Waters stops to answer questions by a Leftist organization.

Below is a partial transcript of the exchange.

Michael Tracy, a correspondent with The Young Turks, a decidedly liberal outlet, was interviewing the California Democrat and appeared to hit a nerve when he asked her if former President Barack Obama was mistaken “to forge military cooperation with Russia in Syria.”

“Look, you and I have a different agenda, young man,” she replied. “I’m out to impeach this President – get that straight. I’m out to impeach the President. I’m not gonna be diverted by people who are Obama haters.”

Note that Waters was happy to oblige the young reporter until she sensed he wasn’t in lock step with her agenda.

Such is the way of the Left, bitter and cruel. And none are more of either than Maxine Waters.

Keep reading…