I don’t agree with Graham very much, but on this, he’s making perfect sense. He said this after he read Comey’s prepared statement and before Comey testified, but his point remains true.

Via Daily Caller:

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday the “best evidence” to date that President Trump did not commit obstruction of justice is that James Comey is being allowed to testify in front of the Senate.

Graham told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that no prosecutor would let their “star witness” testify in front of the Senate if they felt they had a decent case.

“Well I’ve been a prosecutor, a defense attorney, and a military judge, and I can tell you what that means,” Graham said of news that special counsel Robert Mueller gave former FBI Director James Comey permission to testify on Thursday.

