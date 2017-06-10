But Comey, being manipulative, was trying to sandbag Sessions and went over the edge in suggesting classified information that was in any event false.

Via Lifezette:

Fired FBI Director James Comey reportedly referenced an undisclosed meeting between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the closed-door session on Thursday with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Yet a source familiar with the matter said no such meeting ever happened.

In response to a question from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) during testimony to the committee, Comey said he and senior leaders at the bureau decided not to voice concerns about President Donald Trump to Sessions, even before he recused himself because they believed that decision was inevitable.

Then Comey, unprompted, added this: “We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic. So we were convinced … that he was not going to be in contact with Russia-related matters much longer.”

Keep reading…