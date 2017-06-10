Bozo. Previously, he accidentally posted a tweet related to porn without realizing it and appeared not to realize it for several hours.

Via NY Post:

A senior writer for Newsweek who accidentally revealed he was scouring Japanese animated pornography claims he was merely searching online with his adult sons to prove to his wife that “tentacle porn” was real.

Kurt Eichenwald, who is also a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, posted an image of an anti-Semitic flyer on Twitter on Wednesday after he “mean-tweeted” Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier in the day, attacking his ratings. But when Eichenwald tweeted an image of the flyer to prove its authenticity, he also exposed his apparent interest in hypersexualized anime.

“Sigh,” Eichenwald tweeted Thursday to explain the gaffe. “Ok, I’m a dumbass. Believe it or not, my kids & I were trying to convince my wife that ‘tentacle porn’ existed. I tried to find some to show her it was real. But I couldn’t find any — & ended up w/ this. My family reads my twitter feed, so they know this is true.”

