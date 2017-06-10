Yeah, right…

Via NY Post:

Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly told a group of donors on Friday evening that he knew Hillary Clinton was doomed to lose the election one month before it took place.

Biden was speaking to a closed-door gathering during an annual donor conference hosted by Mitt Romney, according to Politico.

Biden claimed that he knew Clinton was in trouble in the crucial battleground states based on his experience campaigning there during the two presidential races with President Obama.

Biden also encouraged Romney to run for the Senate.