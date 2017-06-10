She also knows an IT guy or two.

Via The Daily Mail:

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney says that he would have taken the advice of Hillary Clinton and accepted the secretary of state position if President Donald Trump offered it to him, it was reported on Friday.

The former Massachusetts governor was a candidate for the job even though he was a vocal critic of Trump during the Republican primary.

Trump considered Romney for the position, but ultimately decided to give the nod to former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

Speaking to a crowd who gathered at a political event in Utah on Friday, Romney said that he conferred with Clinton as well as other secretaries of state who all but begged him to take the job during the transition period immediately following Trump’s election victory on November 9.[…]

Nevertheless, Romney credits Trump for being willing to consider him for his cabinet despite the different approaches.

‘I probably was not the right person to have the job – in part because of how far apart we were,’ Romney said on Friday.

Keep reading…