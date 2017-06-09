Oops, now the DOJ is calling him a liar too.

Via Daily Caller:

A Department of Justice spokesman denied several claims made by former FBI Director James Comey in a Senate hearing Thursday.

“Given Attorney General Sessions’ participation in President Trump’s campaign, it was for that reason, and that reason alone, the Attorney General made the decision on March 2, 2017 to recuse himself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States,” DOJ spokesman Ian Prior said in a Thursday night statement.

Comey testified during the hearing that there is an undisclosed reason that might’ve been behind the attorney general’s recusal from the investigation into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

