Only a matter of time until the plate is pulled for being offensive.

Via WISTV:

Russell Cranford has won the internet.

The 34-year-old Columbia owner of a professional resume writing business saw President Donald Trump’s famous tweet on May 31 and the birth of a recent internet meme “covfefe.”

So Cranford decided to take matters into his own hands and have the meme adorned on his BMW SUV via his license plate.

“I always wanted a personalized plate but never could come up with anything clever,” Cranford said. “When I saw that tweet, I knew that was it.”

For reference: the original tweet said, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” It’s believed the president meant to type “coverage.”

The president deleted that tweet and wrote, “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe”??? Enjoy!”

