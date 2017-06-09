She called the tarmac meeting a “courtesy visit” and completely ignores the classified information that Comey said existed. Her commenting on the nature of it is also improper when Congress is in the process of examining it.

Via Fox News Insider:

Nancy Pelosi implied that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s downplaying of the Hillary Clinton private server scandal was not “such a big deal.”

Former FBI Director James Comey said under oath before Congress Thursday that Lynch had directed him to downplay Clinton’s then-ongoing private email server scandal by referring to it as a “matter,” not an “investigation.”

“It was misinterpreted,” Pelosi said at a press conference. “Matter, investigation, I don’t know that that’s such a big deal.”

