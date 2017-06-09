Then I guess global warming and climate change isn’t either…

Via Politico:

Mayor Bill de Blasio is convinced regular New Yorkers don’t care about his much-criticized gym routine, even after being repeatedly pressed on it by reporters and others over the last week.

“Some of the issues you raised, I think, bluntly, are peripheral. I think others more central,” de Blasio told WNYC host Brian Lehrer Friday after being asked about recent criticism of his work-out regimen. “But you know, Brian, be careful of only listening to some voices. They maybe are loud, but I don’t know if they represent anywhere near the majority.”

De Blasio — who has weathered criticism from the city’s tabloids, environmental activists and traffic advocates over his daily 12-mile drive from Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan to the Park Slope YMCA in Brooklyn — dismissed the complaints as tabloid fodder, soon to be buried by the next story.

“I challenge the premise that this is a burning issue. It is not a burning issue,” de Blasio said.

