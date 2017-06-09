Electric cars are somewhat interesting but at a buy-in price of around $150,000 for a standard model Tesla – who can afford one?

Via Daily Caller:

Tesla head Elon Musk went on a social media tirade Friday morning against the auto industry’s supposed history of campaigning to kill off the electric vehicle market.

Musk, who owns more than 20 percent of the California electric automaker, told his Twitter followers that he founded Tesla to fight against General Motors’ efforts to suffocate the fledgling EV market. His comments come as Wall Street analysts hedge their bets on Tesla’s financial health.

“Few people know that we started Tesla when GM forcibly recalled all electric cars,” the tech entrepreneur noted, referring to his competitor’s decision to recall the experimental electric EV1 car in California in the early 2000s. GM produced and leased the EV1 as part of a project to determine how the market would react.

