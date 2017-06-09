Socialists can’t allow religious belief.

Via Daily Caller:

Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed to apply a religious test to White House Deputy Budget Director nominee Russell Vought, lambasting Vought’s Christian beliefs in relation to Islam and declaring that he would oppose Vought on those grounds.

Sanders based his criticisms on an article Vought wrote in defense of Wheaton College that reads, “This is the fundamental problem. Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology. They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned.”

“It is hateful,” Sanders said. “It is Islamophobic. And it is an insult to over a billion Muslims throughout the world.”

According to Article VI of the Constitution, “No religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” Sanders, however, seemed to directly contradict this article via his line of questioning and reasoning he gave for opposing the nominee.

