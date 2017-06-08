Also goes on to say she’s not sure why people hate Obamacare…

Via PJ Media:

Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama, said the Trump administration is “abdicating” the United States’ role as the “world leader” and the “beacon of hope” by withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

“It is unrefuted science that there are man-made consequences that are leading to the degradation of our planet. And it was unprecedented to have so many countries, nearly 200 countries from around the world, who followed the United States’ lead on this issue and came to the table and not just the government leaders but in our country, just hundreds and hundreds of large corporations signed on recognizing that it is not anti-business to care about our climate – it is not an either/or, it is a both and an imperative,” Jarrett said during a discussion sponsored by the Raben Group in D.C. last week.

Keep reading…