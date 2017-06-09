Comey had an obligation to report what Lynch did and/or to call for a special counsel. Instead, he didn’t and he improperly assumed the prosecutorial role and decision re: Clinton.

Via Daily Caller:

According to a judicial watchdog, James Comey’s testimony Thursday proved that he is a “dirty cop” and has broken his oath to the Constitution.

Christopher Farrell, the Judicial Watch Director of Investigation explained on Fox Business Thursday night that Comey taking orders from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch severely diminished his credibility.

“Well, it’s clear the FBI director was taking directions from Hillary Clinton’s campaign because clearly the attorney general was giving him talking points,” Farrell said. “This admission today is stunning…frankly, if I were attorney general about 20 minutes after his confession today in front of the Senate Intelligence committee, deputy US Marshals would have raided his home and office.”

