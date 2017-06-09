Diversity doesn’t apply to diversity of thought…

Via Daily Caller:

Two gay men were denied entry into a gay pride parade in Charlotte, N.C., simply because they support President Donald Trump.

The group hosting the parade, Charlotte Pride, rejected a request from Brian Talbert and one of his gay friends for a float at the event that is scheduled to take place Aug. 26 and 27. Talbert, a leader of the group known as “Gays for Trump,” found out via email May 16 that his float application was denied, according to Fox 46.

“Dear Gays for Trump: This message is to confirm that we have received your application for entry in the 2017 Charlotte Pride Parade,” the email reads. “Unfortunately, we are not able to approve your application. Thank you, Charlotte Pride Parade Team.”

