Comey basically nailed NY Times for fake story.

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times is “looking into” whether one of its big Russia scoops is actually true, after former FBI Director James Comey disputed the report in Thursday testimony before Congress.

The paper of record reported Feb. 14 that U.S. intelligence officials had intercepted repeated communications between the Trump campaign and senior Russian intelligence officials in the year leading up to the election. The news firmly planted the as yet totally unsubstantiated narrative that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the election in his favor.

But Comey characterized the report as almost entirely false Thursday, and The New York Times is now reviewing the report in light of his statements. “We are looking into James Comey’s statements, and we will report back with more information as soon as we can,” TheNYT tweeted following the hearing, after prominent journalists highlighted Comey’s statement.

