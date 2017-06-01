Probably a technical difficulty. Or it could be a “technical difficulty”

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. Ted Cruz, a longtime ally of conservative Christians, was abruptly cut off during a speech about religious liberties at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

The Republican Texan had been wrapping up his nine-minute speech to attendees at the event when his microphone was unexpectedly turned off.

“So what I want to say to the men and women here are two things: number one, thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you for your prayers, thank you for your passion, thank you for your time, thank you for your energy, thank you for speaking out and working to retake our nation,” Cruz said.

