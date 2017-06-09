One of the interesting things in the response to Comey’s statement from Trump’s lawyer was the contention that Comey was not telling the truth about why he leaked, which he blamed on Trump tweeting about there possibly being tapes of their conversations. But the timeline of events shows that Comey already had ‘associates’ leaking details to the NY Times prior to Trump’s tweet. Here’s a good breakdown from Issac Simpson.

Via Medium:

Examining the timeline shows that Comey was likely behind an earlier leak to the New York Times.

The current top post on r/The_Donald incriminates Comey for lying to congress about the motivation for his leaks. It alleges that Comey’s testimony that he was motivated to leak info to the NYT by the Trump “you better hope there are no tapes” tweet cannot be true, because the NYT began publishing articles based on Comey leaks before Trump even made the “tapes” tweet.

This is, however, not 100% certain because there are two NYT articles in question. Both seem like they were derived from Comey leaks, but we only know for certain that one (the later one, published on May 16th after the Trump tweet) was, because Comey told us so today. However, a look at the timeline shows that it’s likely that Comey was also behind the prior leak (the one that occurred before the Trump tweet on May 12) and he therefore lied to congress about his motivation for leaking.

Keep reading…