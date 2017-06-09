Because when I need spiritual advice on global warming I always look to Al Gore and Elmer Gantry.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Vice President Al Gore invoked God in a recent interview about his new global warming film, saying the good Lord “intends for us to open our eyes and take responsibility for the moral consequences of our actions.”

Gore sat down with Interview to discuss his upcoming film “An Inconvenient Sequel,” which hits theaters in July. After comparing the fight to stop global warming to past movements, like the civil rights and abolitionist movements, Gore turned to preaching.

“Regarding the climate movement, there are people who say, ‘God is in complete control of everything that happens, and if the Earth is getting warmer, then maybe God intends that,’” Gore said. “Well, no.”

“God intends for us to take responsibility for how we treat God’s creation, and if we choose to use the thin shell of atmosphere surrounding our planet as an open sewer for 110-million tons of global-warming pollution every day, the consequences are attributable to us,” Gore told Interview Thursday.

“And if you are a believer, as I am, I think God intends for us to open our eyes and take responsibility for the moral consequences of our actions,” Gore said.

