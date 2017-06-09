May’s Conservative Party lost its absolute majority in Parliament in yesterday’s election. The result is a “hung” Parliament with no clear majority. There was real concern that she would be forced to resign and Labor Party MP, Jeremy Corbyn, would be named Prime Minister. That result would have put Brexit in serious doubt.

Via The UK Sun:

Theresa May pledged to get to work delivering Brexit following a meeting with the Queen to form a new minority government.

The PM admitted she needed the support of her “friends” in the DUP following her disastrous election gamble which left us with a hung Parliament after Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour enjoyed a stunning surge of support.

This means that with the support of the Northern Irish party – Mrs May will have roughly the same majority in the Commons that she had before she called the snap election.

Speaking outside No10 this afternoon, she said: “I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government.

“A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.

“This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.

“It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London.

“Cracking down on the ideology of Islamist extremism and all those who support it and giving the police and the authorities the powers they need to keep our country safe.

“The government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do so that we will fulfil the promise of Brexit together and over the next five years build a country in which no one and no community is left behind, a country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared across this United Kingdom.”

She went on to confirm that she would work together with the DUP, with whom the party has “enjoyed a strong relationship over many years” – and that she would pull Britain together “to secure a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone”.

