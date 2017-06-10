He didn’t want to be accused of racism or sexism.

Via WACH:

In his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, former FBI director James Comey described his practice of keeping detailed notes on his interactions with President Donald Trump. But the former director admitted that he never kept such memos when serving under President Barack Obama, despite observing behavior from that administration that concerned him.

James Kallstrom, a former FBI assistant director who spent nearly three decades at the bureau, questioned why Comey felt the need to produce the memos on Trump, but failed to document incidents of political interference in the organization by the Obama administration.

“It just continues to amaze me … the fact that [Comey] felt compelled to write these memos concerning his meetings with President Trump, but he apparently never felt compelled to write a memo when the Justice Department wouldn’t allow him to use the word ‘investigation’ concerning the Hillary Clinton investigation,” Kallstrom told Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Responding to a question from Sen. James Lankford (R-Ark.), Comey described how former Attorney General Loretta Lynch instructed him not to call the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server an investigation. He reported Lynch told him, “Don’t call it that. Call it a matter. Just call it a matter.”

The interaction with Lynch gave Comey a “queasy feeling.” He said he was “concerned” because the language “tracked the way the campaign was talking about” the Clinton investigation.

“It gave the impression that the attorney general was looking to align the way we talked about our work with the way it [the Clinton campaign] was describing that,” he repeated.

Yet there were apparently no memos drafted or leaked related to that incident, which many conservatives saw as direct political interference in the work of the FBI.

“My grievance with Comey has always been that he has never acted, in my view, appropriately,” Kallstrom explained. “When he was told he couldn’t call this an investigation, and when he became aware that there was not a grand jury, that’s when he should have stood up and resigned.”

