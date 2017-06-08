Terrific!

Via Free Beacon:

The Republican Steering Committee on Thursday supported Rep. Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) to become the next chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

If confirmed by the full Republican Conference, Gowdy would become a leading figure in the probe into President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, Politico reported.

Gowdy would replace outgoing Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah), who will resign at the end of June. Rep. Steve Russell (R., Okla.) had also put his name in for consideration to replace Chaffetz.

House GOP leaders encouraged Gowdy to run upon learning of Chaffetz’s looming departure. He is a close ally of Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) on a panel comprised of unpredictable Freedom Caucus conservatives with rocky relationships with leadership.

