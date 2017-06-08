Here’s the problem for O’Donnell’s ridiculous assessment. The information wasn’t in any sense a whistleblower leak-the information had been pursued. The only reason she leaked it was to pump the Russia story to undermine Trump. Yet it proves nothing.

And really, Go Fund Me forbids being used by people who accused of a crime, so why is this still up?

Via Free Beacon:

Television personality Rosie O'Donnell donated $1,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Reality Winner, the 25-year-old contractor accused of illegally leaking U.S. secrets. Winner was arrested Tuesday for giving classified documents on a Russian cyber attack to left-wing outlet the Intercept. She was caught almost immediately after the Intercept showed copies of the document to the authorities, inadvertently giving away details that fingered Winner. The same day, a GoFundMe was set up for those who wanted to support Winner. "This is a time to come together and unite in peace and hope and show the world LOVE ALWAYS WINS over hate! Good resists even when evil persists!" the description reads.




