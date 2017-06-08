John McCain, a continuous picture in confusion.

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. John McCain said that his decision to stay up late watching an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game contributed to his confusing series of questions to former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday.

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads. Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games,” the Arizona Republican said in a statement.

Twitter slammed McCain after his questions during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, two of which focused on the 2016 FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and the 2017 investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election. Comey appeared confused by McCain’s questions, and McCain himself looked frustrated as he asked them.

