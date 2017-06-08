Shaun, you are…

Via The Daily Caller:

Outspoken sports pundit Clay Travis trolled Shaun King hard Wednesday morning by making him an charity offer in exchange for a DNA test.

Travis tweeted, “Hey @shaunking, I’ll give $50k to Colin Kaepernick’s charity if you take a DNA test and are more than 25% black.”

The tweet likely came in response to an article written by King claiming he would be boycotting the NFL because it’s apparently a racist organization, given the fact no team wants to take a shot on Kaepernick.

This is hardly the first time Travis has taken shots at a man referred to at times as “Talcum-X,” because many have questioned if King is black or posing for publicity.

