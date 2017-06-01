Tackling the real issues.

Travelers enjoying the wonder of Madrid would do well to close their legs.

That edict goes especially for the males in the area, because a battle against manspreading has just reached a new level. In fact, official signs are about to go up on public transportation.

The Independent reports the Municipal Transportation Company (EMT) issued a statement and promised signs that will illustrate the practice of manspreading is now prohibited.

For those not already in the know, manspreading is the fine art of not keeping your legs together while on the bus, train or park bench.

Essentially, if you have your legs wide open and are taking up more than one seat in a public area you are guilty of manspreading.

According to some, this transgression should mean a walk to the city limits where you would be barred for life. A more reasonable approach, it would seem, is what they are doing in Madrid, Spain, where manspreading is now prohibited.

EMT states, via The Independent: “The new information icon indicates the prohibition of taking a seating position that bothers other people. It’s to remind transport users to maintain civic responsibility and respect the personal space of everyone on board.”

Keep reading…