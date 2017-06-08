More liberal unhappiness about to commence.

Via Daily Caller:

Former FBI Director James Comey blasted fake news and leakers during his Thursday testimony in front of the Senate Intel committee, calling reports of collusion “nonsense.”

Sen. James Risch (R-ID) asked Comey about a New York Times report that suggested the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia using electronic surveillance, and Comey shot down that there was any truth to the reports.

In fact, Comey said the false report distressed him so much that he surveyed the intelligence community to see if he was missing something.

When he discovered that the report was inaccurate, he convened with Republicans and Democrats to alert them of the falsehoods.

Keep reading…