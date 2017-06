Fortunately, no one was injured.

Via Fox News:

An attacker threw an explosive device over the fence of the U.S. Embassy in Kiev that detonated in the early hours on Thursday, Reuters reported.

There were no injuries, according to the report. Authorities called the incident a terrorist act.

Authorities in Kiev said in a statement that the incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. local time, and occurred at the U.S. Embassy compound in the Shevchenko district.

