In other words, this whole thing is nonsense.

Via Daily Caller:

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before a Senate committee Thursday that President Donald Trump never asked him to end the investigation into Russian election interference.

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, asked Comey, “Did the president at any time ask you to stop the FBI investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. elections?”

The former FBI director replied, “Not to my understanding, no.”

Burr followed up by asking if any member of the administration made this request, and Comey replied, “no.”

