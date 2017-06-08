He’s finding additional monies through soliciting private investment in it as well.

Via NY Post:

President Trump on Wednesday touted his $1 trillion infrastructure plan — declaring that he would not let the United States degenerate into a “museum of former glory.”

During a speech along the banks of the Ohio River in Cincinnati, the president vowed the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, dams and inland waterways would be repaired and rebuilt.

“We are here today to talk about rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure — and we will do it using American labor, American energy and American iron, aluminum and steel,” Trump said before a supportive crowd, without identifying any specific new projects.

And he stressed the importance of strengthening America’s economy by creating more jobs.

“It’s time to rebuild our country, to bring back our jobs, to restore our dreams and, yes, it’s time finally to put America first, and that’s what I’ve been doing if you haven’t noticed,” he said.

