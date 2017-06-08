Fat lil Kim who has ripped off his nation for his own indulgence and their starvation is going to lecture about the environment? He has people dying of hunger in the streets and thousands in re-education camps and he dares to talk about anyone else?

Via NY Post:

North Korea called out President Trump this week for being “selfish” over the Paris climate accord — saying his decision to pull out is “the height of egoism.”

A spokesperson for the Hermit Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement Tuesday condemning Trump’s announcement last week that the US would be withdrawing from the deal, which is made up of nearly 200 countries.

The comments came amid widespread backlash over the move, which has been criticized by countless world leaders.

“The ‘America First Policy’ advocated by Trump led to the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement,” the DPRK spokesman told the state news agency website KCNA.

