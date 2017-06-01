How original.

Via DSCC email:

Drew — Today was not the first time a female senator was warned, given an explanation, yet nevertheless, she persisted.

No, today, that senator was Kamala Harris from California who represents Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Harris was in the process of questioning Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — who fired James Comey — on whether or not the special counsel appointed to investigate President Trump’s ties to Russia would have full independence.

Demanding a simple yes or no answer, she was then cut off by TWO Republican Senators, told to stop asking questions by the Senate Intelligence Committee chair, and scolded to be “courteous.” No male Senators were interrupted during the hearing.

These attempts to stop strong women leaders from seeking out justice is all too familiar. And we’re not going to tolerate it anymore.

We’re asking you stand with Senator Harris, Drew. Just like we stood with Elizabeth Warren when she persisted, we need to have her back too.

For the record, Senator Harris was not alone, surrounded by male colleagues, in aggressively questioning intelligence leaders on their accountability.

But for some reason, the way she stood up for Americans who deserve answers on Trump’s Russia ties rubbed two GOP Senators the wrong way.

These moments demand an immediate response to show we’re standing in solidarity with Senate Democrats, Drew — no matter what obstacles they face from Republicans.

