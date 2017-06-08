Otherwise known as “urban improvement”.

Via Fox 59:

A mother fatally shot an intruder who was trying to break into her apartment on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of White Knight Boulevard near East 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police say the mother heard someone breaking into her apartment. That woman then came face to face with the armed suspect, identified as 19-year-old Michael Hawkins, before she opened fire.

Investigators say Hawkins died inside the doorway of the apartment after being shot. Neighbors say while it’s sad the suspect got killed, they don’t blame the mother for using deadly force.

“I hate to see that it happened, but that’s what happens when you go into people’s home trying to take their stuff,” said neighbor Julius Radcliff.

“You have to defend yourself. We have laws for that,” said neighbor Janice Taylor.

