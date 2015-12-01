Yeah, no.

Via The Hill:

Hawaii’s governor on Tuesday signed two bills committing the state to fulfilling key provisions of the Paris climate agreement less than a week after President Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement.

“Hawaii and other Pacific Islands are already experiencing the impact of rising sea levels and natural disasters,” Gov. David Ige (D) said in a statement. “That’s why my administration and the Legislature are already taking concrete steps to implement the Paris Accord.”

One of the measures, SB 559, is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state by reducing overall energy use and implementing new sources of renewable energy. That bill also calls on the state to try to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.