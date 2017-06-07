Because patriots favor Iran over their country.
Via Daily Caller:
The mother and stepfather of the NSA contractor who reportedly admitted to the FBI she leaked classified information from the Trump administration say their daughter is a “patriot.”
“I know that she’s scared. She is scared that they won’t let her out,” said mother Billie-Jean Davis, according to CBS. “Her words to me were that she was really scared that they would make her disappear.”
Reality Winner, the 25-year-old Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter, was arrested Saturday and is being charged specifically for stealing “Top Secret” documents from the NSA and relaying it to online publication The Intercept.