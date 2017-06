Settle down.

Via Daily Caller:

In an attempt to make a dramatic statement, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for President Donald Trump to deport him at a New York City rally Wednesday.

“Start with me. I’m an immigrant,” Cuomo said regarding Trump’s immigration policies. Cuomo told the crowd that President Trump’s administration had broken New York’s “cardinal rule.” “They forgot who they are,” Cuomo said.

Unless you are Native American, “we are all immigrants,” Cuomo said.