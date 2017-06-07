Not ballistic missiles, but still looks like they may testing to use against potential efforts to shut them down.

(CNN)North Korea on Thursday morning fired what’s believed to be surface-to-ship missiles, South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said.

Kim Jong Un’s regime fired four anti-ship cruise missiles, according to a US defense official.

The official tells CNN that the Pentagon is not expected to release the typical statement about tracking the launches because these were not ballistic missile capable of posing a long-range threat.

North Korean state media has made no mention of the reported launches.

Keep reading…