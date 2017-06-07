Run, hide, tell.

Via The Hill:

Former Vice President Joe Biden could “absolutely” muster the energy for a 2020 presidential bid, his brother said in an interview released Wednesday.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Frank Biden told SiriusXM host Michael Smerconish when asked if the former vice president could launch a White House campaign in 2020. “Why anyone would think otherwise, I don’t know.”

Speculation swirled in the fall of 2015 that then-Vice President Biden could enter the 2016 presidential race, launching a challenge to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s eventual nominee.

But Biden ultimately declined to run, saying that he and his family were still grieving the death of his elder son Beau, who died of brain cancer earlier that year, and that the window for him to launch a White House bid had passed.

“You have to wonder how my lovely brother can put his feet on the floor every morning with the losses he’s endured,” Frank Biden said Wednesday.

