Authoritarian calls out authoritarianism. Look in the mirror.

Former President Barack Obama warned against the temptation of “authoritarianism” in a Montreal speech Tuesday.

Despite the former president’s 275 executive orders and 644 presidential memoranda, Obama argued that the American public shouldn’t look for control and certainty in the world before reminding his listeners that history proves there is a better path.

“In periods like this, people looking for control and certainty — it’s inevitable,” Obama told the Canadian audience in a thinly-veiled warning about President Donald Trump. “But it is important to remember that the world has gone through similar moments … Our history also shows there is a better way.”

Obama then lectured on the need to ignore the “call for isolation and nationalism,” or anyone who “suggests rolling back the rights of others.”

