The EU is so blinded by its suicidal multicultural ideology that it gives awards to its enemies.

Via Breitbart:

The ‘Islamic State-inspired’ Notre Dame hammer attacker was allegedly radicalised in Sweden and awarded a so-called “Journalist Prize Against Discrimination” by the European Union (EU) for writing pro-migrant articles during his time there.

The Algerian suspected jihadist Farid Ikken, 40, was given the award in 2009 by the European Commission, the EU’s unelected executive branch, for a report about asylum seekers claiming healthcare in Sweden, Expressen reports.

The “EU Commission’s National Journalist Prize Against Discrimination” was awarded to him for an article dealing with “asylum seekers who are not entitled to medical care and who are therefore forced to seek medical care, as well as healthcare staff and others who still provide health care to asylum seekers,” the Commission wrote in a statement.

Eight years later, this Tuesday, the award-winning journalist cried “this is for Syria” while hitting a policeman with a hammer in front of France’s most iconic cathedral.

Keep reading…