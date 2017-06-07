For ten years in the AR governor's mansion, @HillaryClinton used prison labor: "a longstanding tradition which kept down costs." pic.twitter.com/QjcB6i1iow

But…But… Hot Sauce?

Via Free Beacon:

Social media erupted this week over news that Hillary Clinton used prisoners as laborers when she was the first lady of Arkansas.

Twitter user @JeanetteJing on Tuesday tweeted a screenshot of a passage from Clinton’s 1996 book It Takes a Village, in which she writes about using prison labor while living in the Arkansas governor’s mansion. Jing appears to be a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), putting the hashtags #BernieWouldaWon and #PoliticalRevolution in her profile description. She has tweeted several times in support of Sanders.

The tweet about Clinton’s time as first lady of Arkansas soon spread across Twitter, triggering a backlash against the former Democratic presidential candidate.

